Lovehoney

Glow Up Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator

$29.99 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Meet Glow Up, a glimmering bullet vibrator with one mission: to get you off in record time. While it may measure in at a petite 3 inches, this small-yet-mighty vibe will knock you off your feet with its 3 speeds and 7 vibration patterns. Ready, set, glow!