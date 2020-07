Pixi

Glow Tonic, 4.2 Oz

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Formulated with 5% Glycolic Acid, Pixi's Glow Tonic toner exfoliates, brightens and smoothes skin. Aloe vera, ginseng and botanical extracts work together to nourish and treat. The original instant glow enhancer.