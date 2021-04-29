Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Pixi
Glow Tonic 250ml
£18.00
£14.40
Buy Now
Review It
At HQhair
Pixi Glow Tonic 250ml
Need a few alternatives?
The Chemistry Brand
Hyaluronic Concentrate 240ml
BUY
£22.39
£27.99
HQhair
Neom
Bedtime Hero Bath Foam 200ml
BUY
£17.60
£22.00
LookFantastic
BeautyStat
Mini Universal Essentials Kit
BUY
$39.00
BeautyStat
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
Alpha Beta Clinic-at-home Pore Edition
BUY
$136.00
Sephora
More from Pixi
Pixi
Glow Tonic 250ml
BUY
£14.40
£18.00
HQhair
Pixi
Beauty To Glow Kit
BUY
$12.00
$24.00
Ulta Beauty
Pixi
Glow Tonic With Aloe Vera & Ginseng, 8 Oz
BUY
$29.00
Amazon
Pixi
Glow Mist
BUY
£16.00
LookFantastic
More from Skin Care
promoted
Kiehl's
Grapefruit Liquid Hand Soap
BUY
$46.00
Nordstrom
The Chemistry Brand
Hyaluronic Concentrate 240ml
BUY
£22.39
£27.99
HQhair
Pixi
Glow Tonic 250ml
BUY
£14.40
£18.00
HQhair
Neom
Great Day Magnesium Body Butter 200ml
BUY
£28.80
£36.00
LookFantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted