If you are trying to improve the texture and complexion of your skin, the PIXI Glow Tonic is an exfoliating toner designed to help tackle a number of skin problems. Glycolic acid helps to exfoliate the skin, revealing a brighter complexion and smoother complexion, while Aloe Vera and Ginseng nourish, soothe and hydrate. Glycolic acid aids in accelerating cell renewal, which helps get rid of the dead cells faster. This toner also aims to reduce the appearance of pores and minimizes the occurrence of acne by purifying the skin. The tonic is suitable for all skin types and can be used in the morning and evening. To use the toner effectively, cleanse your face and then use a cotton pad to apply the toner all over your face and neck, avoiding the eye area. Use a serum or moisturizer right after for added hydration and moisture. Incorporate it into your daily skincare routine for better results. Alcohol free. Not tested on animals.