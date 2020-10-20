Pixi

Glow Tonic 250ml

£18.00 £14.40

Reveal radiant skin with PIXI Glow Tonic, a light and nourishing toner that balances the complexion. Powered by Glycolic Acid to gently buff away dead skin and impurities, the purifying treatment helps to refine the appearance of pores and stimulate cell renewal to create a brighter and clearer canvas. Enriched with Ginseng to improve circulation and Aloe Vera to replenish vital moisture, the hydrating tonic helps to restore a natural balance and soothe the skin. Expect a smooth, energised and glowing finish. Suitable for all skin types. Alcohol-free. Not tested on animals.