Pixi
Glow Tonic
$18.00
At Ulta
Details PIXI's award-winning Glow Tonic Toner is formulated with 5% Glycolic Acid to gently exfoliate and brighten skin to reveal a glowing complexion. Benefits Instant glow-enhancer Gentle exfoliation Perfect for skin prep Alcohol free Paraben-free Suitable for all skin types Key Ingredients Glycolic Acid (5%) exfoliates Ginseng improves circulation and energizes Aloe Vera soothes and hydrates