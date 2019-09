Pixi

Glow Tonic 100ml

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pixi

Product Details • Formulated with 5% Glycolic Acid • Exfoliates, brightens and smoothes skin • Aloe vera, ginseng and botanical extracts work together to nourish and treat • Instant glow inhancer • Alcohol free • Gentle for all skin types • Not tested on animals • Volume: 100 ml / 3.4 fl. oz