Supergoop!

Glow Stick Sunscreen Spf 50

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Get that vacation glow while still protecting your skin with this SPF 50 sunscreen glow stick from Supergoop! In a dry oil, non-comodegnic formula that leaves your skin hydrated + glowing without feeling greasy or clogging your pores. Apply to face, collarbones and neck after moisturizing for an all-over brightening effect. Add a little extra to your cheekbones, brow bones and the bridge of your nose for even more highlight. Also effective in brightening and protectin...