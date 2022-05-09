Supergoop!

Glow Stick Spf 50

At Supergoop!

A portable, glow-boosting, dry oil sunscreen stick for face, chest and shoulders. Glow Stick is a mess-free, travel-friendly SPF that you can pop into your handbag, beach bag or tote bag, depending on wherever the day is taking you. It's totally invisible, majorly hydrating and perfect to use as a face or body highlighter, as it leaves behind a dewy finish without an oily residue. P.S. Now in an all-new twist-up case, Glow Stick glides on effortlessly! 0.70 oz. / 20 g.