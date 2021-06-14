Supergoop!

Glow Stick Spf 50

Because nobody wants to carry around a huge bottle of sunscreen with them – or worry about whether or not their SPF is all rubbed in (“Do I have something on my nose?”) – the Glow Stick SPF 50 offers powerful protection in a portable and easy-to-use dry oil stick. Made for the face, neck and shoulders (though suitable for use wherever else you fancy), this formula gives a dewy finish and won’t irritate dry skin. In fact, this stick is best used on dry and combo skin types – hydrating and protecting with zero mess and zero cast. The totally invisible formula protects and provides a natural glow, without ever making you look oily or sweaty. Reef-safe and cruelty-free, what’s not to love? *Buys one for each handbag*