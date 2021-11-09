Kinship

Glow Squad 4 Step Healthy Skin Routine

Kinship Glow Squad 4 Step Healthy Skin Routine features four clean, cruelty-free + clinically effective bestsellers to cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize + protect skin revealing your brightest, glowiest skin yet. Benefits Limited edition, all-in-one set to cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize + protect skin Good for all skin types, especially blemish-prone skin Dermatologist-tested Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free Sustainably packaged in post-consumer recycled materials including paper + plastic Formulated Without Kinship excludes 1,300+ questionable ingredients banned in the EU & is formulated without: Parabens Sulfates & SLS Phthalates Benzoyl peroxide Silicones Alcohols (denatured) Hydroquinone Ethoxylates Synthetic dyes & fragrances Chemical sunscreens GMOs PEGs / petroleum-based ingredients Includes Naked Papaya Gentle Enzyme Face Cleanser Full Size: A non-foaming, purifying cleanser that supports clear skin with natural, brightening papaya enzymes & hydrating sunflower + jojoba oils. Award Winner: Parents Green Pick Award 2020 (5.25 oz) Insta Swipe Lemon Honey AHA Pads mini: Gently exfoliating, compostable pads soaked in glycolic acid to help brighten skin + clear clogged pores, and lemon + manuka honey that reduce the appearance of breakouts with their for antibacterial benefits (15 ct) Supermello Hydrating Gel Cream Moisturizer Mini: A cooling, quick-absorbing moisturizer that hydrates + soothes skin. Plant-based ingredients like coconut water + marshmallow root nourish skin with antioxidants + anti-inflammatory benefits. Hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates skin (0.5 oz) Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen Zinc Oxide SPF 32 Sample: A sheer, lightweight 100% mineral sunscreen that blends in effortlessly, leaving skin moisturized with a glowy finish. Provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Award Winner: Allure Best of Clean Beauty Award 2021 (0.2 oz)