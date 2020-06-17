Coppertone

Coppertone

Glow Spf 50 Sunscreen Lotion With Shimmer

$8.97

Walmart

Coppertone Glow SPF 50 sunscreen lotion offers trusted broad spectrum sun protection with a shimmer that leaves the skin with a beautiful glow. Glow is blended with illuminating minerals to give the skin a natural sheen look. This silky and lightweight formula rubs in easily and dries quickly while hydrating the skin. It is free of parabens, PABA, phthalates, and oxybenzone and is water resistant (40 minutes). Use and reapply as directed.