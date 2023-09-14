Beauty of Joseon

Glow Serum: Propolis + Niacinamide

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Enhance your natural beauty with the Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum, containing propolis and niacinamide to soothe sensitive skin concerns and even out the complexion. This serum aims to reduce the appearance of redness, even out the appearance of skin tone and texture and nourish the skin to give your skin that dewy look. What are the key features and benefits of the Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum? Suitable for sensitive skin Reduces the appearance of redness Brightens the appearance of dark spots Evens out the appearance of skin tone and texture Aids in reducing breakouts and blackheads Nourishes dull, dry or dehydrated skin What are the key ingredients of the Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum? Propolis Propolis is an anti-inflammatory ingredient that aids in repairing the skin barrier and healing blemishes. Niacinamide A form of vitamin B3 that works to even out the appearance of skin tone and texture.