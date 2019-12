Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe Makeup Fridge (value $151)

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glow Recipe

We teamed up with Makeup Fridge to bring you a cool way to store all your Glow Recipe go-tos. The Limited Edition Glow Recipe x Makeup Fridge is the chillest way to store your skincare without needing to leave your bathroom or vanity. Plus, it comes with a free sheet of Glow Stickers to deck out your fridge!