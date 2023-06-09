Coppertone

Glow Protect And Tan Sunscreen Lotion With Gradual Self Tanner

UVA/UVB Protection Plus Gradual Tanner: Coppertone Glow Protect and Tan SPF 45 Sunscreen offers proven UVA/UVB protection and gradual self tanner for a sun-kissed glow Water-Resistant: Coppertone sunscreen SPF 45 is lightweight and moisturizing with a water resistant sunscreen (80 minutes) formula Natural-Looking Color: Body sunscreen with gradual self tanner offers natural-looking color Free Of: Coppertone Glow Protect and Tan Sunscreen Lotion is free from oxybenzone, octinoxate, dyes and PABA Includes one (1) 5 fluid ounce tube of Coppertone Glow Protect and Tan SPF 45 Sunscreen Lotion + Gradual Self Tanner Build a sun-kissed glow while protecting your skin from the sun with Coppertone Glow Protect and Tan Sunscreen Lotion + Gradual Self Tanner. This multi-purpose Coppertone sunscreen offers proven UVA/UVB protection and gradual tanner for natural-looking color. The Broad Spectrum sunscreen is lightweight, moisturizing and water resistant (80 minutes). This body lotion with sunscreen is also free from oxybenzone, octinoxate, dyes and PABA. Each sunscreen Coppertone creates follows a tradition of trusted, quality sun protection products. Coppertone has been providing continuous innovation for more than 75 years, and is voted the most trusted sunscreen brand.(1) Apply Coppertone Glow Protect and Tan Sunscreen + Gradual Self Tanner whether you're relaxing during vacation or hanging out in your own backyard. Use and reapply Coppertone sunscreen as directed. (1)Voted Most Trusted Sunscreen Brand by American Shoppers Based on the 2021 Brandspark American Trust Study.