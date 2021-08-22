M.A.C Cosmetics

Balm doesn’t have to be boring. Enter MAC Cosmetics Glow Play Lip Balm, a glossy balm with a playful hint of colour, perfect for when you want to keep things cute but simple. Enriched with shea butter, mango and jojoba seed oils, Glow Play Balm nourishes, softens and hydrates lips. Fine lines are less visible, and lips will feel plumped and full of moisture. Why will I love MAC Cosmetics Glow Play Lip Balm? Tinted balm that combines colour and care Glossy finish Adds a hint of colour Contains shea butter, mango and jojoba seed oil Nourishes, softens and hydrates Moisture Glow Matrix helps condition lips over time Comfortable feel 3.6g