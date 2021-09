MAC

Glow Play Blush

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

M·A·C Glow Play Blush is an innovative ultra-smooth, cushiony blush that creates a flawlessly radiant look when applied with fingers or a brush. Eleven blendable shades in a creamy formula provide a pinch of foolproof, sheer-to-medium buildable colour. Benefits: Lightweight spongy texture All-day wear Stay-true colour Immediate radiance Dermatologist tested Non-acnegenic