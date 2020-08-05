Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Milk Makeup
Glow Oil Lip + Cheek
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A sheer, shimmering, mini lip and cheek tint for a lit-from-within glow on the go.
Need a few alternatives?
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Goalz Universal Lip Luminizer 3-pc Set
$57.00
$40.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
Mented Cosmetics
Deep Tan Nude Lip Gloss, Send Nudes
$15.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
$19.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Too Faced
Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper
$15.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Milk Makeup
Milk Makeup
Kush Pin Set
$8.00
from
Milk Makeup
BUY
Milk Makeup
Vegan Milk Moisturizer
C$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Milk Makeup
Blur Liquid Matte Foundation
C$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Milk Makeup
Vegan Milk Moisturizing Cleanser
£27.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
Fenty Beauty
Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette
$59.00
$29.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
Fenty Beauty
Stunna New Year Highlighter + Lip Set ($61 Value)
$50.00
$39.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Goalz Universal Lip Luminizer 3-pc Set
$57.00
$40.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
The Lip Bar
Brickhouse Liquid Matte
$13.00
from
The Lip Bar
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted