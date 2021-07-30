Milk Makeup

Glow Oil Lip & Cheek

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Part lip tint, part dewy blush, Milk Makeup’s multi-purpose Glow Oil Lip + Cheek is perfect for those who want on-the-glow radiance. 100% vegan and cruelty-free, this sheer formula glides on seamlessly for a subtle wash of shimmering colour. There are four shades to choose from: bright pink ‘Halo’, plum ‘Astro’, coral ‘Flare’ and mauve ‘Glimmer’. It wouldn’t be Milk Makeup if it wasn’t crammed with good-for-skin ingredients too – rice bran oil lends its protective antioxidant powers to the mix, along with a surge of hydration, plus there’s not a parabens, sulphate or silicone in sight.