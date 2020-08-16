Pixi

Glow Mist 80ml

For a dewy finish, use the PIXI Glow Mist to set your makeup. It is a lightweight hydrating face mist, enhanced with 13 natural oils, propolis, fruit extract and aloe vera that nourish the skin. Propolis extract is known for its antioxidant properties that protect the skin by preventing the penetration of toxins to the dermal layer. Rose flower oil and lavender oil help hydrate and soothe the skin, and the mist creates a glowing, smooth and bright complexion. Other than setting makeup, this mist can also be used on a bare face to refresh the skin. You can also use it on your hair for a shiny and healthy glow. Niacinamide minimizes the appearance of pores, reduces redness on the skin, improves hair texture and boosts circulation, which helps hair grow longer and stronger. It can be used in the morning, at night or whenever necessary by all skin types. Shake it thoroughly before use. Not tested on animals.