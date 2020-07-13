United States
Brown Girl Jane
Glow Luminous Facial Serum
$58.00
At Brown Girl Jane
Formulated with 750mg of full Broad Spectrum hemp + Cannabis Sativa Seed oil, GLOW is a High-Potency Balancing, Hydrating, and Transforming face oil. With its anti-inflammatory properties and more antioxidants than both Vitamin C and D, our GLOW oil achieves dewy, soft skin without any lingering greasy look or feel. GLOW can be used alone on clean skin, as a booster with moisturizer, or as the last step of your skincare routine, day and night.