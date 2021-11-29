Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Glow Recipe
Glow Lip Pop Lip Balm
$22.00
$11.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
What it is: A three-in-one scrub-to-balm that smooths, hydrates, and tints lips with a universal pop of color, now with more product and amped-up hydration.
Need a few alternatives?
iRobot
Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-wi-fi Connectivity, Good For Pe
BUY
$179.00
$274.00
Amazon
Esho
3 Piece Volume Lip Treatment Collection
BUY
£37.98
£53.00
QVC UK
Sephora Favorites
Give Me Some Lip Balm Set
BUY
$21.00
$30.00
Sephora
Glossier
Balm Dotcom
BUY
$9.60
$12.00
Glossier
More from Glow Recipe
Glow Recipe
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Magic
BUY
€49.72
Cult Beauty
Glow Recipe
Watermelon Glow Magic
BUY
£44.00
Cult Beauty
Glow Recipe
Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream
BUY
£25.00
Cult Beauty
Glow Recipe
Watermelon Glow Pha+bha Pore-tight Toner
BUY
$34.00
Glow Recipe
More from Skin Care
Supergoop!
Spf From Head-to-toe 3-piece Kit
BUY
$23.80
$28.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Mario Badescu
Spritz Mist And Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio
BUY
$21.00
Amazon
NuFACE
Trinity Facial Toning Device
BUY
$276.25
$325.00
Verishop
Knack
Face Time
BUY
$50.00
Knack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted