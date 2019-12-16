TULA Skincare

Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Refresh your eyes with Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm from TULA Skincare. This treatment balm delivers hydration, fills in fine lines and wrinkles and brightens the delicate skin around the eyes. Caffeine stimulates circulation improving the tone and texture while blueberry nourishes and hydrates the skin. Key Ingredients: Caffeine: firms and tightens fine lines, wrinkles and crow's feet. Aloe, Apple and Watermelon: hydrate and reinvigorate the skin. Blueberry: rich in antioxidants, it nourishes, hydrates and protects. Key Benefits: Cools, hydrates, refreshes and energizes. Firms and tightens. Brightens dull, tired eyes. Minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.