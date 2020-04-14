Joanna Vargas

Glow From Within

Celebrity aesthetician Joanna Vargas shares her secrets for the first time in this practical, engaging guide to beautiful, glowing skin for everyone. Celebrity aesthetician Joanna Vargas is known for her cutting-edge beauty treatments, high-end products, and famous (and seemingly ageless) clients. But her secret to beautiful skin rests on one simple principle: developing and maintaining a good skincare routine. In Glow from Within, Joanna teaches readers how to create the best routine for their skin type. She explains the science behind the labels of various products and tools—from serums to retinols, dry brushes to sheet masks, vitamin c to hylaluronic acid—then offers instruction on how best to incorporate them into a routine. She also shares fresh insight into how the other self-care routines we don’t often connect to our skin—such as nutrition, sleep, and stress management—impact skin appearance and resiliency. In addition to giving readers the tools to create a customizable routine, Joanna will provide specific product recommendations, DIY recipes, and programs for time-specific goals (one week, one month, six months) as well as emergency troubleshooting for skin issues that pop up overnight. Glow from Within is the ultimate guide to flawless skin from one of the beauty industry’s most sought-after insiders.