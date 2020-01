Kiehl's

Glow Formula Skin Hydrator

Discover how to get glowing skin instantly with our unique Glow Formula. This moisturizer hydrates skin to smooth and soften while imparting a soft, subtle facial glow. Infused with Pomegranate Extract, this formula provides antioxidant protection and boosts radiance over time for a lasting glow.