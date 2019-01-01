Kiehl's

Glow Formula Skin Hydrator

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Dry✔ SensitiveA lightweight 24-hour moisturizer that helps provide antioxidant protection, improves skins natural glow over time, and leaves skin with an effortlessly radiant. Solutions for:- Dryness - Dullness and uneven textureIf you want to know moreWith 95 percent naturally derived ingredients, this hydrator gives skin an immediate subtle glow while helping to boost skin radiance over time. Formulated with pomegranate extract and illuminating minerals, this facial moisturizer helps defend skin from free radicals while leaving it with a soft, subtle shimmer. What else you need to know: Glow Formula Skin Hydrator can be used to softly highlight your cheekbones or nose as a final touch over your makeup.Kiehls is inspired by its rich heritage as an old-world apothecary, applying over 165 years worth of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal, and medicinal knowledge into the formulations. They utilize the finest natural ingredients and incorporate advanced scientific technologies to ensure the highest quality and most efficacious formulas without compromise. They are protective of the environment as they maximize the use of renewable, sustainable, and biodegradable ingredients. Kiehls proudly stands behind the quality, efficacy, and safety of each of their products.