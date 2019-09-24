Discover how to get glowing skin instantly with our unique Glow Formula. This moisturizer hydrates skin to smooth and soften while imparting a soft, subtle facial glow. Infused with Pomegranate Extract, this formula provides antioxidant protection and boosts radiance over time for a lasting glow.
Instantly illuminates skin for a healthy-looking glow
Boosts skin radiance over time with the benefits of antioxidant protection
Enriched with Pomegranate Extract and Illuminating Minerals
Formulated with 95% naturally derived ingredients*
For all skin types and skin tones
*We consider ingredients to be naturally derived if they retain more than 50% of their molecular structure after being processed from a natural source.