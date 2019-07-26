Isle Of Paradise

Glow Clear Self-tanning Mousse

Anything but ordinary, Isle of Paradise Glow Clear Self-Tanning Mousse is 100% vegan, cruelty-free and organic and is free from any nasties you wouldn’t want to find in your favourite tanner. But that’s not it, this clear formula promises zero transfer and has zero guide colour meaning you can sweep this on, let it dry and go about your day without any tell-tale signs of faux glow development. Each bottle is infused with intelligent colour-correcting actives to help give serious glow-getters their best glow ever and is also packed with organic tanning actives such as avocado, chia seed and coconut oil for a healthy, happy and hydrated glow that you’ll absolutely adore. But which shade is best for you? Simply pick from the Peach, Green or Violet ranges. The ‘Light’ peach colour-coded range is amazing for paler skin tones wanting that super healthy, light glow and overall brightening effect. Formulated with a unique OXY-GLOW complex to brighten skin, the ‘Light’ Self-Tanning Mousse will add a subtle sun-kissed glow and radiant complexion. Pick the ‘Medium’ green colour-coded range for a flawless golden glow that is formulated with Isle of Paradise’s SuperBalance complex a green pigmented colour-corrector that cancels out redness and inflammation within the skin. Finally, pick ‘Dark’ the violet colour-coded range for your darkest tan yet. Formulated with HyperViolet complex, this hides yellow, orange and ash tones within the skin for an incredibly rich tan.