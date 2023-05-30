Jennifer Lopez

Glow is a wildly popular perfume for women that debut in 2002 by Jennifer Lopez.This perfume is an exuberant elixir with youthful appeal and a clean, fresh quality ideally suited for daytime and casual wear Top notes are Neroli, Orange Blossom and Grapefruit; middle notes are Jasmine, Rose and Tuberose; base notes are Musk, Sandalwood, Orris Root, Vanilla and Amber Jennifer Lopez was said to have wanted to capture the fragrance of freshly washed skin: clean, soapy and a sweet, powdery tail. A fresh, sexy scent busrting with young feminine sprakle Iconic JLO shaped bottle easy for gripping and beauitiful on display. Makes a great gift as a birthday gift, holiday gift or for Valentin'es day. Great teenage girl perfume too Of this womens perfume, Jennifer Lopez supposedly said: "I wanted Glow to be fresh and clean, but still sexy and sensual – something that feels like you just came out of the shower and are the sexiest person in the world." Eau De Toilette Spray 3.4 oz Tester, No Box (sometimes no cap)