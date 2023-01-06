Lumene

Glow Boost Essence

Enjoy more radiant-looking skin in 2 weeks. Best-selling Lumene Nordic-C [Valo] Glow Boost Essence energizes and boosts glow for brighter-looking, intensely hydrated skin. Containing a unique radiance-enhancing blend with berry extract from antioxidant-rich wild Arctic cloudberry and vitamin C combined with Arctic spring water and two types of hyaluronic acid for instant and lasting hydration, this super concentrated serum works to promote the appearance of more youthful-looking skin that feels plumper, smoother and looks more radiant. The product is vegan, containing upcycled and wild-crafted ingredients. Packaging is made with recyclable and recycled materials. Glow Boost Essence is clinically tested to make skin look more radiant in just 2 weeks** and increase skin hydration immediately +109 %* 89% Agree skin tone is unified*** 89% Agree skin looks more luminous*** 89% Agree skin is smoother*** 89% Agree wrinkles appear reduced*** *Clinical test, in vivo, n=26 **Clinical test, in vivo, n=25 ***Self-evaluation after 4 weeks of use, n=27