Bumble and bumble

Glow Bond-building Styler

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bumble and bumble

What’s your damage? This multi-tasker cures all: it smoothes, provides light hold, protects against heat damage, builds bonds to fortify hair fibers (instantly and over time, with repeat use), helps prevent breakage, and cooks dinner (j/k). Plus, it leaves behind a healthy glow. Infused with Bond-Building Technology and Honey Protective Complex. What's the difference between Glow Bond-Building Styler and Repair Blow Dry? Glow Bond-Building Styler deeply repairs hair and builds bonds to protect against future damage. It’s used before blow-drying or air-drying – or, as a finisher. Repair Blow Dry helps repair hair, and keeps blow-dries looking smooth for up to three days.