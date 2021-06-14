Aavrani

Glow Activating Exfoliator

$70.00 $56.00

INSPIRATION – Have you ever been to an Indian Wedding? One tradition involves a Haldi Ceremony, where family & friends shower the couple with a mixture of turmeric, oil and water. This ancient ritual blesses the marriage; turmeric leaves the bride and groom glowing, literally. Inspired by Haldi, the Glow Activating Exfoliator formula is elevated with botanicals & antioxidants to leave you glowing, too KEY INGREDIENTS – This best selling dual-purpose cleanser and face mask gently exfoliates, brightens, and evens skin tone. Formulated with Organic Turmeric to turbocharge connective tissue formation and promote healthy circulation, Neem to help prevent fine lines, wrinkles, and acne, and Raw Honey to moisturize and defend skin, prevent buildup, fend off oil imbalances, and heal breakouts CLINICALLY PROVEN BENEFITS – Helps even skin tone, texture, and skin complexion; exfoliates the skin resulting in fewer dead skin cells and resurfaced skin; helps reduce redness, the appearance of pores, inflammation, acne scars, and irritation while promoting firmer and tighter skin. Enables a moisturizer to penetrate more deeply for longer lasting hydration AYURVEDIC INGREDIENTS – AAVRANI is our way to share the secrets of Indian beauty rituals with you. Our products are made in the USA with 100% natural ingredients, are vegan, paraben-free, cruelty-free & are formulated without mineral oil, sulfates, irritants, & synthetic fragrances. Our products are formulated with advanced stain-free technology to keep the potency & strength of the natural ingredients for maximum results. All AAVRANI skin care formulas are backed by our 100% happiness guarantee OUR STORY – AAVRANI honors holistic beauty and celebrates duality by uniting the worlds of clinically-proven, modern-day routine and ancient, all-natural rituals. Female owned and operated, our vision is to help women bridge the gap between skincare and wellness through the intentional practice of beauty rituals to achieve glowing skin from the inside out. This dual-purpose cleanser + face mask gently exfoliates, brightens, and evens skin tone. Formulated with organic turmeric, neem, jojoba, and raw honey. Made without mineral oil, parabens, sulfates, irritants, synthetic fragrances, or animal cruelty