Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Wild Secrets
Glow 13.8″ Deluxe Vibrating Wand Massager
$159.99
$48.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Wild Secrets
Need a few alternatives?
Le Wand
Le Wand Chrome Double Vibe
BUY
$171.75
$229.00
The Iconic
Dame
Eva Ii
BUY
$187.46
$249.95
The Iconic
Womanizer
Duo2
BUY
$246.75
$329.00
The Iconic
LELO
Soraya Wave
BUY
$251.30
$359.00
The Iconic
More from Wild Secrets
Wild Secrets
Lust 10" Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator
BUY
$104.99
$149.99
Wild Secrets
Wild Secrets
Dream
BUY
$89.99
$149.99
Wild Secrets
More from Sexual Wellness
Le Wand
Le Wand Chrome Double Vibe
BUY
$171.75
$229.00
The Iconic
Dame
Eva Ii
BUY
$187.46
$249.95
The Iconic
Womanizer
Duo2
BUY
$246.75
$329.00
The Iconic
LELO
Soraya Wave
BUY
$251.30
$359.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted