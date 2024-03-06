VERB

Glossy Shampoo

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Made for All Skin Types Made with Hydrocolloid. A substance found in surgical dressings that has been clinically proven to be effective in protecting from exterior bacteria and absorbing fluid from wounds. Tea Tree Oil Anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial Australian tree extract that reduces swelling and redness. Lightweight Easy to forget you have it on after applied. The material is lightweight and it really sticks on the skin. Increasing healing speed, preventing picking and UV exposure.