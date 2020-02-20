Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A limited-edition collection of five mini Gloss Bomb shades, featuring bestselling FU$$Y and four brand-new shades in an ultra-giftable keepsake tin.
Need a few alternatives?
Fresh
Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment Spf 15
$24.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Fenty Beauty
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Colour
£19.00
£16.15
from
Boots
BUY
Etude House
Dear Darling Tint
$4.00
from
Etude House
BUY
Neutrogena
Revitalizing Lip Balm Spf 20
$8.99
from
Neutrogena
BUY
More from Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara
C$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
£27.00
from
Boots
BUY
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
$25.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
bareMinerals
Original Loose Powder Foundation Spf 15
$32.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Cover FX
Power Play Concealer
$30.00
$21.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Benefit Cosmetics
Roller Lash Curling Mascara
$25.00
$12.50
from
Benefit Cosmetics
BUY
Fresh
Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment Spf 15
$24.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted