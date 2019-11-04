Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Give the gift of explosive shine with this collectors’ tin of mini Gloss Bomb’s—the give-it-to-me gloss that feels as good as it looks. Glossy Posse is the essential collection for a subtle glow or a poppin’ pout. One swipe of the XXL wand gives lips more to love while conditioning shea butter enriches from within. Glow hard with bestselling Fu$$y, a shimmering dusty pink, plus four all-new shades that look incredible on every skin tone: Pretty Please, a shimmering fuschia, Hot Chocolit, a shimmering rich brown, Confetti, a shimmering iridescent opal, and Cheeky, a shimmering bright red-orange.