Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
H&M
Glossy Pants
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Pants in woven fabric with a sheen. High waist, concealed side zip, and straight, wide legs with creases.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
High Waisted Velvet Pants
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Kick Flare Trousers
£265.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Weekday
Jamie Trousers
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Wilfred Free
Melina Pant
C$148.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Slingbacks With Heel
$39.99
$27.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Knit Sweater With Sequin Motif
$19.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Mini Porcelain Dish
$3.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Mickey Mouse Pajama Set
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Pants
& Other Stories
High Waisted Velvet Pants
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Banana Republic Factory
Hayden Pull-on Tartan Plaid Flannel Ankle Pant
$69.99
$34.99
from
Banana Republic Factory
BUY
H&M
Slacks
$24.99
$17.49
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Slacks
$24.99
$17.49
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted