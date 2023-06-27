Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Babe Original
Glossy Locks Set
$58.00
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Babe Original
Need a few alternatives?
Strawberry Leopard
Lavender Fog Semi Permanent Conditioning Hair Color
BUY
$18.49
$19.49
Amazon
Ouai
Air Dry Foam
BUY
$28.00
Ouai
Babe Original
Glossy Locks Set
BUY
$50.00
$58.00
Babe Original
Paul Mitchell
Tea Tree Special Shampoo
BUY
$34.99
$45.00
Ulta
More from Babe Original
Babe Original
Babe Lash Essential Eyelash Serum
BUY
$39.20
$49.00
Amazon
More from Hair Care
Strawberry Leopard
Lavender Fog Semi Permanent Conditioning Hair Color
BUY
$18.49
$19.49
Amazon
Ouai
Air Dry Foam
BUY
$28.00
Ouai
Babe Original
Glossy Locks Set
BUY
$50.00
$58.00
Babe Original
Paul Mitchell
Tea Tree Special Shampoo
BUY
$34.99
$45.00
Ulta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted