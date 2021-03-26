Latitude Run

Glossop Touch 19″ Table Lamp

$113.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Whether perched atop a living room end table or illuminating your nightstand in the master suite, this 19'' lamp always shines in style. Crafted from metal, its base draws the eye with a fun squiggle silhouette and a brushed metallic finish. Up top, the gleam from a single light is evenly distributed throughout your ensemble thanks to a tapered fabric shade in white. To clean, just wipe with a dry cloth.