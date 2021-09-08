LolaVie

Glossing Detangler

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At LolaVie

benefits glossing detangler Benefits A 99% naturally-derived detangling spray that helps prime with vegan thermal shield, enhance shine with lemon extract, smooth with a superfruit complex and vegetable ceramides, and protect against future damage by harnessing the power of chia seeds. 01 DETANGLES Comb wet hair effortlessly through the synergistic effect of all ingredients - from the essential minerals to botanical and lemon extracts to vegetable ceramides and other actives. 02 PRIMES FOR HEAT-STYLING Our vegan thermal shield offers protection from damage caused by heat styling. This shield contains bamboo and yeast extracts designed to mimic the natural amino acid composition of keratin. 03 ENHANCES SHINE Botanically-derived amino acids found in lemons provide hydration and lots of shine and smoothness. 04 IMPROVES MANAGEABILITY Vegetable ceramides help nurture and condition hair strands for a smoother feel. Our proprietary complex of pea peptides, fermented minerals, and botanical extracts helps smooth hair for 10x better manageability* while making it look thicker and healthier. *lab-tested vs. chemically-processed untreated control. 05 PROTECTS AGAINST FUTURE DAMAGE LolaVie Bond, a proprietary, innovative bond technology, shields each hair fiber and protects the cuticle for sealed and stronger strands.