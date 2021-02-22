Gossard

Glossies Sheer Bra

$53.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gossard

Classic Gossard Glossies are back! Cutting edge fabric and the latest shape technology come together to set a new standard for comfort and fit. More about you, less about the bra! Love me, wear me, feel me!The Glossies Sheer Bra is now available in this season’s on trend Bronze colour. Sheer Smooth Glossies Fabric for a Fantastic Natural Fit Invisible under clothing Sheer Cup to Help Support and Comfort Decorative Edging Elastic and Deep V Plunging Shape to Flatter the Neckline Now available in up to a G cup Gold Gossard Signature Plate Detail Fabric (A-D Cups): 80% Polyamide 20% Elastane. Exclusive of Trims Fabric (DD -G Cups): 66% Polyamide 19% Polyester 15% Elastane. Exclusive of Trims