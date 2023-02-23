Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Glossier
You Eau De Parfum
$64.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Glossier
Glossier You Solid Perfume
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Glossier
You Eau De Parfum
BUY
$64.00
Sephora
Byredo
Bal D'afrique Edp
BUY
$239.00
Mecca
This Works
Stress Check Mood Manager
BUY
$34.00
Ulta
More from Glossier
Glossier
Priming Moisturizer Lightweight Buildable Face Cream
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Glossier
Invisible Shield Water-gel Transparent Sunscreen Spf 35
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
Glossier
After Baume Moisture Barrier Recovery Cream
BUY
$28.00
Sephora
Glossier
Futuredew Facial Oil-serum Hybrid
BUY
$26.00
Sephora
More from Fragrance
Glossier
Glossier You Solid Perfume
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Glossier
You Eau De Parfum
BUY
$64.00
Sephora
Byredo
Bal D'afrique Edp
BUY
$239.00
Mecca
This Works
Stress Check Mood Manager
BUY
$34.00
Ulta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted