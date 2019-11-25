Glossier

Eye Trio

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

Eye Trio liquid liner + mascara + remover · Read 1 reviews Get two makeup staples in black, plus a makeup remover, all in one set. Our brush-tip liquid liner and lengthening mascara, both in truest black, are staples for an easy, everyday eye look. Pro Tip’s flexible brush tip hugs the curve of the lash line for a smooth application that stays on for up to 12 hours, while Lash Slick’s teeny-tiny fibers give a “baby extension” look in one swipe. In the Eye Trio, they’re paired with Milky Oil, our extremely gentle waterproof makeup remover, to slide it all right off (including any other makeup you might be wearing).