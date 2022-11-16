Glossier

Candle

$45.00 $36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

Glossier You Candle: The same scent as our best-selling fragrance Glossier You, it has notes of Pink Pepper, fresh Iris, and woody Ambrette and Ambrox, all which add the familiar comfort and warmth to your space. Orange Blossom Neroli Candle: This fresh, blooming scent that features Neroli and Pear, balanced with aromatic Citrus and Cypress, is most known to our community as the hallmark of our Body Hero Collection.