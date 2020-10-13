Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
dpHUE
Gloss+ Light Blonde
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At dpHUE
Adds shine and blonde tones to hair, making hair more reflective and helping highlights pop. Will not lighten hair.
More from dpHUE
dpHUE
Gloss+ Medium Brown
$35.00
from
dpHUE
BUY
dpHUE
Gloss+
$35.00
$28.00
from
DermStore
BUY
dpHUE
Dphue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse
$35.00
from
Ulta
BUY
dpHUE
Color Boosting Gloss + Deep Conditioning Treatment
$35.00
$28.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted