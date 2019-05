Mented Cosmetics

Gloss For Grown Ups Lip Gloss Collection

The Gloss for Grown Ups Collection includes four rich shades for fall. This gloss is shiny and smooth without overdoing it, and provides just the right amount of color to add some pep to your step - and your lips! All lip glosses are vegan, cruelty free, and proudly made in the USA. The glosses are buildable - our model is featured wearing 3 coats; for women preferring a more sheer look we recommend 1-2 coats.