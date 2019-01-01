Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

$18.00

At Sephora

An ultimate, gotta-have-it lip gloss with explosive shine that feels as good as it looks.Highlighted Ingredients: - Shea Butter: Conditions skin. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens and phthalates. This product is also cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: This universal lip luminizer delivers explosive shine in three shades that flatter all skin tones. One swipe of Gloss Bombs XXL wand leaves lips looking instantly fuller and smoother. The non-sticky formula is super shiny, and has an addictive peach-vanilla scent you just can't get enough of. Rihanna was obsessed with creating the perfect gloss that makes you want to put it on over and over again. “I made it because I wanted the girls to get kissed more.”Rihanna, Brand Founder