Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
$21.00
$15.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Fenty Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint In Espresso
BUY
$16.00
Rhode
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint In Raspberry Jelly
BUY
$16.00
Rhode
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint In Toast
BUY
$16.00
Rhode
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint In Ribbon
BUY
$16.00
Rhode
More from Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Plush Puddin' Intensive Recovery Lip Mask
BUY
$16.50
$22.00
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
BUY
$15.75
$21.00
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Face: Build Your Own 4-piece Bundle
BUY
$111.00
$148.00
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$21.75
$29.00
Fenty Beauty
More from Makeup
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint In Espresso
BUY
$16.00
Rhode
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint In Raspberry Jelly
BUY
$16.00
Rhode
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint In Toast
BUY
$16.00
Rhode
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint In Ribbon
BUY
$16.00
Rhode
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted