Fenty Beauty

Gloss Bomb Stix High-shimmer Gloss Stick

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

One of our favourite pieces of this whole 'A Charmed Life' collection is this babydoll mini dress. Say hello to the Wednesday Dress in black velvet and lace trim. Inspired by classic styles of the 1960's, this SISTER interpretation is packed full of romance and fun. Designed to sit mini on the mid-thigh and show off your décolletage with an exaggerated scoop neck, this silhouette is feminine and fun. Featuring a zip at centre back and a tie which can be adjusted, dressing is a dream and you can bet your waist if going to be accentuated as much as you desire. Pair with your favourite pair of knee high boots, some tights on frosty nights and a coat, and you have the perfect date-night look! For something a little more day appropriate, a pair of sneakers and a denim jacket would look casual and cool. If you're after something a little longer, our Velvet Skirt Midnight might just be the perfect length for you! Created from a warm, comfy and super-stretchy velvet that is super rich in colour, and accents of white lace. As always, made right here in Australia with lots of love! Made in Australia Fabric: Cotton Velvet with Lace Trim. Model wears: 8