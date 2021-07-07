Fenty Beauty

Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

FOR THE FULL EFFECT. PLUMPER-LOOKING LIPS, IRRESISTIBLE SHINE GIVE IT TO ME QUICK: Give your lips an Instant Plump Job with Gloss Bomb Heat. This shimmer-free lip luminizer and plumper hybrid delivers a hint of tint, and fuller-looking lips—thanks to an innovative Plump Job Complex. It’s the O.G. Gloss Bomb you love…but a few degrees hotter. TELL ME MORE: Your lips are ready to come out and play. Picture the original Gloss Bomb you love, with no shimmer, a hint of tint, and a gently titillating and warming sensation that leaves your lips feeling smooth and looking fuller—that’s Gloss Bomb Heat. The innovative Plump Job Complex contains a blend of ingredients, including ginger root oil and capsicum fruit extract (pepper), designed to deliver an undeniably thicc pout. Rich shea butter conditions while the wet-look shine maximizes visible volume. It’s time for the full effect. Instant plumping effect Shimmer-free color that’s easily applied alone or layered over lipstick With Plump Job Complex, an innovative blend of ingredients, including ginger root oil and capsicum fruit extract (pepper), to gently titillate and plump lips Lush, smooth texture with a hint of tint that feels comfortable, and nourishing With conditioning shea butter and Vitamin E to help lock in moisture Intense wet-look shine Light peach scent Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. | Fill Weight: 0.3 oz/ 9 mL